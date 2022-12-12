Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Will Feature A Very Cool First For IMAX Cameras

Keeping in line with previous press tours, Christopher Nolan is playing a lot of cards close to the chest with his latest feature "Oppenheimer." One of the few ways you can see its teaser trailer, which premiered theatrically with "Nope," is through a YouTube live stream that has been running since July 28, 2022. Each time it refreshes, the countdown within shaves a minute off, and will likely continue going until its summer release date next year. When the clock strikes zero, the world will finally see what Nolan has unleashed upon the world.

On top of being aware that "Oppenheimer" will tackle the life of the titular scientist (Cillian Murphy) amid the formation of the Manhattan Project, which of course would give way to the destructive force of the Atomic Bomb, one of the film's most notable aspects is that of its enormous cast. Names like Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Josh Peck, James Remar, Benny Safdie, Olivia Thirlby, Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid are present, and that's barely scratching the surface.

Lastly, we know that Nolan is once again returning to IMAX, which made his films "The Dark Knight," "Dunkirk," and "Tenet" almost appointment viewing. In each of these films, he's found a way to push the boundaries with what the form is capable of, and it appears that "Oppenheimer" is going to push it further.