Oppenheimer Footage Reaction: Christopher Nolan Makes Cillian Murphy The Destroyer Of Worlds [CinemaCon 2023]

We're less than three months away from Christopher Nolan's next film, and though there's no sign of a new trailer just yet — we got the first proper one back in December — thankfully Universal Pictures gave us a look at more footage on Wednesday at CinemaCon 2023. As is always the case with any Nolan venture, "Oppenheimer" looks absolutely epic. As is now a Nolan custom, it's been filmed entirely on 65mm — a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film — with some sections, for the first time ever, in IMAX black-and-white analog photography.

Nolan's love for practical effects continues in "Oppenheimer," with the filmmaker pushing the boundary. "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear detonation in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on," he said in December. Despite all that, the budget isn't astronomical — in fact, "Oppenheimer" cost less than every film Nolan has made going back to "The Dark Knight." Still, $100 million is a lot these days for a Hollywood movie not based on toys, comics, or novels.

The film's above-the-line ensemble likely helped keep costs in check, with all of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. taking pay cuts from their usual eight-digit figures and settling for $4 million apiece. That said, their contracts guarantee them extra money, if "Oppenheimer" were to turn into a box-office juggernaut. Given Nolan's track record, the actors will be confident of that happening.

And it seems Universal is too, given the praise and platitudes its executives showered at the studio's CinemaCon 2023 panel on Wednesday. Thanks to its showcase, we got an additional look at "Oppenheimer." Here's what /Film's Ben Pearson, who was in attendance, saw.