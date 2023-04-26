Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Footage Reaction: Star-Lord And Gamora Share A Moment [CinemaCon 2023]

James Gunn may now be orchestrating the future of DC — he's got a full slate ahead of him, and he's directing the first of them, "Superman: Legacy" — but he's still personally invested in Marvel for a little while. The filmmaker is set to wrap up the trilogy that he kicked off almost a decade ago with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which arrives six years on from its predecessor thanks to his firing over controversial old tweets, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gunn's work on "The Suicide Squad."

Set following the events of last year's Disney+ TV special "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," the third and final film finds the Guardians — Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) — building a new life on Knowhere. But after Rocket's past comes back to haunt him, the Guardians are forced into a new mission.

Of course, there are other dangling threads to deal with along the way. Though Zoe Saldaña returns as Gamora, this is not the one who was a member of the Guardians — she died in "Avengers: Infinity War," if you remember. Instead, this Gamora is the one who time-traveled to the future in "Avengers: Endgame." Meanwhile, thanks to their actions in "Vol. 2," golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) wants vengeance on the Guardians, and has created — as shown in a "Vol. 2" post-credits scene — Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to exact it.

Still, Rocket is the heart of the third "Guardians" film and its "secret protagonist," according to Gunn. And given this is the end of this Guardians squad, expect some of them to die. Marvel Studios brought "Vol. 3" to CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas — where /Film's Ben Pearson is in attendance — and gave us more footage. Here's what was shown.