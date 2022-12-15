Rocket Is The 'Secret Protagonist' Of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Films According To James Gunn

It's taken longer than expected to get to this point, but James Gunn's final film in his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy is nearly here. After being fired in 2018 and promptly rehired later on in 2019, Gunn set out to properly end what he started in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. When looking at the 30(!) films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point, there are very rarely any trilogies or series of movies overseen by one director. The Russo Brothers may have redefined Captain America for a modern audience with his last two films, but director Joe Johnston brought the character into the MCU. Other prominent characters, like Iron Man, Thor, and Doctor Strange, have all had their projects overseen by various directors as their sequels came and went.

In the rare case of other films, such as "Spider-Man," "Ant-Man," and "Guardians," a creative throughline is established thanks to the vision of one director telling a story through a trilogy. The first two "Volumes" of the Guardians have Gunn heavily focusing on Peter Quill's story, accentuated by the outsider status of the other members of his team and found family. However, for this third and final volume of his trilogy, Gunn plans on shifting his focus to one of the most tragic characters of the bunch — Rocket (Bradley Cooper), a character the filmmaker sees as the "secret protagonist" of the entire trilogy.