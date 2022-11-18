James Gunn Explains How The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Connects To Vol. 3

Remember when there used to be an actual transition period between Halloween and the holiday season, allowing all of us to take a deep breath, reset ourselves, and enjoy some turkey and stuffing (here in the States, at least) before pivoting towards the mad dash for gifts and eggnog and nonstop anxiety and stress? Me neither. That's exactly why we're only a week away(!) from the release of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," the studio's latest live-action short set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (after the incredibly fun, Halloween-themed "Werewolf by Night") that will feature the franchise's most endearing found family on the hunt for some festive cheer. It's a match made in heaven, really.

Longtime fans, especially those who've become accustomed to being spoon-fed on how each installment of the MCU is connected to the next, might feel tempted to view these shorts as inessential or, worse, "filler." After all, these shorts aren't big enough to play in theaters like traditional Marvel movies nor significant enough to dominate the streaming schedule for months at a time with weekly episodes — they're just one-off specials, right?

Well, James Gunn would disagree. What, you didn't think the newly-installed co-head of the DC Universe had forgotten about his Marvel responsibilities, did you? The "Guardians of the Galaxy" writer/director isn't quite done with these lovable losers just yet. Gunn's now playing up the connections between the "Holiday Special" and "Vol. 3," which promises to bring an end to the stories of these refreshingly flawed heroes. If you were thinking of skipping straight to the trilogy-capper without first checking in with Quill, Drax, Mantis, and the rest of the gang for the holidays ... think again!