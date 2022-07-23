Borat Star Maria Bakalova Plays Cosmo The Spacedog In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 [Comic-Con]

Well, well, well! It just wouldn't be a Marvel Studios presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con without some huge news. Not only did Marvel bring a big, fancy new trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" to the convention, but director James Gunn brought the cast out as well. And part of that cast is Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," who will playing a beloved character in the form of Cosmo the Spacedog.

Bakalova explained that playing the part was "exciting, scary a little bit" and added that "I couldn't be more flattered." As for the character herself, she couldn't say too much but Bakalova said "I really hope you love Cosmo because she's going to bring lots of laughs and love." James Gunn additionally revealed that she played Cosmo on set the entire time. This wasn't just voice work.

Cosmo has frequently been associated with the Guardians in the pages of Marvel Comics and many fans have been hoping to see the canine join them in the movies. Now, Gunn is delivering. Honestly, this feels like something that was always destined to happen as Cosmo even recently appeared as a major character in "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" video game.