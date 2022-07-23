Borat Star Maria Bakalova Plays Cosmo The Spacedog In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 [Comic-Con]
Well, well, well! It just wouldn't be a Marvel Studios presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con without some huge news. Not only did Marvel bring a big, fancy new trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" to the convention, but director James Gunn brought the cast out as well. And part of that cast is Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," who will playing a beloved character in the form of Cosmo the Spacedog.
Bakalova explained that playing the part was "exciting, scary a little bit" and added that "I couldn't be more flattered." As for the character herself, she couldn't say too much but Bakalova said "I really hope you love Cosmo because she's going to bring lots of laughs and love." James Gunn additionally revealed that she played Cosmo on set the entire time. This wasn't just voice work.
Cosmo has frequently been associated with the Guardians in the pages of Marvel Comics and many fans have been hoping to see the canine join them in the movies. Now, Gunn is delivering. Honestly, this feels like something that was always destined to happen as Cosmo even recently appeared as a major character in "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" video game.
The return of Cosmo
In Marvel Comics, Cosmo started life as a test animal within the Soviet space program. The pooch was eventually launched to space and, after getting off course, arrived on Knowhere, a place familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We actually got a little glimpse at Cosmo in the Collector's chambers in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, but it was nothing more than a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo (with a bit of hostility between Cosmo and Rocket). Now we have an Oscar-nominated actress taking on the role.
Aside from Cosmo, we're going to get some other major characters in the much-anticipated sequel as well — most notably, Adam Warlock. Will Poulter is set to play the part and he was also on the panel. As someone who was in attendance, I can confirm that Poulter looked very much in superhero shape.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.