Laura Donnelly Would Return For A Werewolf By Night Sequel

In an interview with The Wrap, Laura Donnelly talked about her approach to bringing a comic book character to life and the freedom she found in not being tied down by either the deep lore of the comics or the greater MCU. "It was just the mixture of bringing in what I learned about her and trying to make that seep in there in any way I could," she explained. "But it was lovely just to be able to treat this as exactly what it was, which was just a one-off stand-alone thing where we weren't beholden to everything else. I wasn't beholden to the character from the comics, and we didn't have to connect everything up to the rest of the MCU. It felt like we were making a Halloween movie, exactly what Michael [Giacchino] had pitched to me."

It certainly feels rare this far into the MCU to have a project so isolated from the larger "Multiverse Saga" (as far as we know). "Werewolf by Night" introduces genuine monsters in the MCU, with characters like Man-Thing making a brief appearance. It's a darker and weirder corner of the MCU, but a welcome one. It's also a world that Donnelly would jump at the chance to return to, feeling like the special was just an entry point for Elsa: