The Marvel Comics You Should Read After Werewolf By Night

Why not start at the very beginning? It's not always the best place to start with comics to be sure, but for Jack Russell, it's as good a place as any. The werewolf first appeared in "Marvel Spotlight" #2, which was written by Gerry Conway and drawn by Mike Ploog, though the initial idea came from Roy Thomas, Jean Thomas, and Stan Lee, who contributed the name. The art above is from #2's cover, drawn by the legendary Neal Adams. Our tale begins with 18-year-old Jack having nightmares about being a werewolf, dreams that feel real because they very much are. It turns out there is a curse that transforms the men in his family into beasts. Would you be shocked to learn it has something to do with the Darkhold? You may recall the Book of the Damned from "WandaVision," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or even "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and it never fails to do some damage. Overall, the story is a solid beginning for Jack, who got his own series that lasted for a whopping 43 issues following this test run. Ploog's art works really well with the story, though today's readers might struggle with the writing.

If you're looking for something more modern, try the "Legion of Monsters" one-shots from 2007 or the Dennis Hopeless/Juan Doe "Legion of Monsters" mini-series from 2011. Both feature not only the characters central to "Werewolf by Night," but other Marvel horror staples as well.