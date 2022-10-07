Werewolf By Night Director Michael Giacchino Was Clearly Born To Make A Marvel Monster Movie

There are several notable film directors who also compose music for their own work. Clint Eastwood springs immediately to mind, as does John Carpenter. Charlie Chaplin composed music for his own movies in the '20s and '30s, and the acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar ("While at War," "The Sea Inside") also constructs his own soundtracks. Often, too, pop stars and musicians will direct their own music videos.

Rarer, however, is the established, award-winning composer who moves from music into noted commercial directing. As far as this author can tell, Michael Giacchino might be the first.

Giacchino is, of course, one of the more prolific and high-profile film composers currently working, having composed the music for several Pixar animated features, winning an Academy Awards for his work on "Up." Giacchino also won a Grammy for the soundtracks to "Up" and "Ratatouille," and won a Primetime Emmy for his musical work on the TV series "Lost." There's no reason to believe he won't also win a Tony Award later in his career (perhaps when a Pixar film is adapted to Broadway), making him the world's 18th competitive EGOT.

Goacchino's directing work has seemingly stemmed from his prolificacy among popular genre franchises. In addition to several Pixar films, Giacchino has also composed for "Star Wars," "Mission: Impossible," "Jurassic Park," "Batman," "Planet of the Apes," and notably for this article, three "Star Trek" feature films and five movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His association with Trek led him to direct an animated episode of "Short Treks," and his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe led to his direction of the new TV special "Werewolf by Night."