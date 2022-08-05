Patton Oswalt And James Morosini On The Cringe Comedy Of I Love My Dad [Interview]

My brother who still lives in Northern Virginia wanted me to tell you that the biggest dispensary in the state is now in Sterling.

Patton Oswalt: No shi– well, Sterling turned into Houston these last few years. Everything's out there now, it's so huge. Sterling is not the little country town I grew up in, it's a metropolis now.

They waited until you left to thrive.

Oswalt: They waited until I left to open an Alamo Drafthouse five minutes from the house I grew up in!

That does bring up something related to "I Love My Dad," which is that it has this huge sense of suburban malaise running through it. Like, there's a reason Chuck and Franklin are so miserable and empty inside: look at where they are. Nondescript houses, nondescript offices, etc. Can you speak to that feeling?

James Morosini: Oh, man, yeah. I grew up in suburban Massachusetts and that was kind of the feeling. You could kinda be anywhere. We wanted to shoot it in a place where our characters felt like they were kind of looking for something more, in a way. They were feeling a kind of loneliness... They're feeling loneliness amongst this kind of oppressive mundanity, and I wanted to heighten that visually as much as I could throughout.

Oswalt: Wow. Yeah, you know what? Yeah, the production and set designer [created that feeling of] "Oh, this is all there is. There's nothing on the horizon." And that's all there subtly in the background.

Morosini: Yeah, it's the appearance that everything seems fine, but I feel like that's often when things feel the worst is because your internal life is not being reflected in any direction by your surroundings.