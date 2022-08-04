Did Patton Oswalt Just Announce Eternals 2 With Chloe Zhao Returning?

No matter how masterfully Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige dodges questions, his desire to keep the MCU's future a secret will always be at the mercy of the million other people working on these movies. For every expert at vaguery, there will always be a Tom Holland in the room, who doesn't even realize that he's become a walking, talking, spoiling machine. Or worse, a Mark Ruffalo who casually reveals the twist of a saga that's been a decade in the making. This particular instance isn't that dramatic, but it's always fun to imagine Feige facepalming when he reads the latest Twitter trends. This week's surprise headline: an "Eternals" sequel from Chloé Zhao is reportedly on the way!

The news comes from none other than comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, who briefly appeared in the "Eternals" mid-credits scene as Pip the Troll. A clip from the actor's recent appearance on "The Today Show" has been circulating on everything from TikTok to Twitter, as fans speculate about the future of Marvel's latest supergroup, the Eternals. Though he was there to promote his upcoming release "I Love My Dad," the hosts seized on an opportunity to ask the actor about his future in the MCU, to which Oswalt possibly surprised them with a major scoop:

"They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

Someone should probably let Oswalt know that they in fact have not confirmed an "Eternals" sequel, at least not publicly. Outside of this interview, there has been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios, meaning he's either prematurely announced news that was set to break elsewhere (possibly the D23 Expo in September) or he's speculating based on his own insider knowledge.