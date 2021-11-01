Eternals Is Just 'An Introduction To A Larger Story' For Kit Harington's Black Knight [Exclusive]

The story of Whitman suiting up and becoming the new Black Knight happened in Avengers #47 in 1967. He finally got the Ebony Blade in 1984 in Doctor Strange #68-69, though whether that's a good thing is up for debate. If the sword draws even a single drop of blood, Whitman will be cursed to transform into the same metal used to forge the blade. Yikes.

When /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui had a chance to chat with Harington about his "Eternals" role, she had to know if there was going to be more of this mysterious superhero in store for the future. Harington shared what he could without giving too away any surprises:

"I can't tell you a lot. I can tell you honestly don't know. I don't know where, or if it's going anywhere. I know what's on the internet about him. I know who he's meant to be, and the person that you reference, but really in this, he is, like we've discussed, he's the human side of the story and anything beyond this is hopefully coming. I do think that this is the intro to the character. This is why I took the role, because it's an introduction to a larger story, hopefully. But right now I'm in this movie, it may go nowhere."

Wait. Does this mean that Harington... knows nothing? (I had to. I'm sorry.)