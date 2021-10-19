Eternals Early Buzz: A Sprawling, Sweeping Superhero Movie Unlike Any Other — Or A Complicated Mess

First off, /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui wasn't afraid to compare the high sci-fi elements and Zhao's now-classic naturalistic style to that of the upcoming "Dune," which will be available to fans in theaters and on HBO Max on demand on October 22.

ETERNALS brings a kind of austere (veery Villeneuve-inspired) sci-fi to the MCU, and a heady, cosmic ambition that is thrilling to see in a superhero flick. Unfortunately it takes a long time to get there as the 1st half is rough & the pacing baggy. But can't fault its big swings — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) October 19, 2021

/Film's Peter Sciretta also had "complicated thoughts" about the film — namely about its "big swings" and even its tendencies to come off more DC than Marvel (which might shock some die-hards of either franchise).

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but Iâ€™m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

Indiewire's David Ehrlich understood the scope of the film, but still felt it was giving tacky green screen vibes regardless.

ETERNALS: in style & tone this is easily the least Marvel-like movie in the MCU (it doesn't look like plastic. also, sex happens) & the scale is cosmic in a way that makes the avengers arc feel like a blip. so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 19, 2021

Discussing Film's Andrew Salazar felt the film was "a lot," but seemed pleased with its ability to hit some major benchmarks, including legitimate LGBTQ representation.

Okay wow... I'm going to make another tweet but #Eternals is A LOT. Without exaggeration it is the most plot heavy mcu film and it definitely *feels* like the longest. What I will say now is: - Legit LGBTQ rep

- Legit sexual tension

- Does not feel like it's on autopilot https://t.co/FY8b2gIb9m — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) October 19, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter writer Brian Davids and Fandango writer Erik Davis made sure to highlight how integral Zhao's specific style was to the film's successes.

#Eternals is perhaps the most ambitious Marvel movie ever made. But the highest compliment I can pay it is that itâ€™s not a Marvel movie; itâ€™s a ChloÃ© Zhao movie. pic.twitter.com/AzlXjJQXVc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 19, 2021

Marvelâ€™s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. Itâ€™s honestly refreshing. Thereâ€™s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite ChloÃ© Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero host Brandon Davis was quick to spotlight specific performances in the movie, including Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan.

Kumail Nanjiani steals every scene in #Eternals and gives it so much energy and life as #Kingo. Also, especially huge fan of Lauren Ridloff as #Makkari, Barry Keoghan as #Druig, and Don Lee as #Gilgamesh. Richard Madden and Gemma Chan give really, really strong performances! pic.twitter.com/nhegaaQ4No — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

Critics Ashley Menzel and Tessa Smith were quick to gush over the film's "game changer" of an ending credits scene.

#Eternals is a total blast. A lot of material to cover but it is handled well. Can't wait for people to see it. Of all the end credit scenes I've watched during a premiere, I've never heard the audience lose their minds as much as they did for this one. #eternalspremiere pic.twitter.com/LXxZXY8P1f — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) October 19, 2021

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

Actor Patton Oswalt was impressed by the movie's ability to mesh "brisk storytelling AND epic scope."

This one was next level. Never saw brisk storytelling AND epic scope paired up like that. Did NOT go where I thought it would go. ChloÃ© Zhao rules. #Eternals https://t.co/Dd5awIDjNF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 19, 2021

POC Culture and critic Hector Navarro were excited by how much of the film focuses on the characters and their emotional lives — which feels rare for an MCU movie.

#ETERNALS is the most EPIC film of the year and itâ€™s also the most relationship driven #Marvel story. Itâ€™s grand in scope & has consequences that will reverberate throughout the #MCU but itâ€™s also completely about the characters & how they relate to each other. @MarvelStudios 1/ pic.twitter.com/RwEMTz0aw0 — POC Culture (@POC_Culture) October 19, 2021

I fell in love with #Eternals tonight. It's a beautiful translation of the original Jack Kirby comic concepts and it lets us sit with characters and their emotions maybe more than any other MCU film. It's truly epic. It's really gorgeous. Its trailers haven't done it justice. pic.twitter.com/OpyXaBM6sa — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) October 19, 2021

All in all, the early reviews seem mostly positive, but some folks are already thinking critically and zeroing in on the film's blind spots. No matter what, it seems certain that this film — with all its major differences to the past MCU catalogue — will create a divide in the fandom. That said, it'll be pretty fun to see all the debates go down when the film hits theaters on November 5, 2021