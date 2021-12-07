Here's The Latest Round Of Kevin Feige Giving Perfect Non-Answers To Pressing Marvel Questions

There are few people better at giving non-answers about upcoming projects than Marvel President Kevin Feige. (One standout is Dave Filoni, who's non-answers are so fun and lovely that, once I hear them, I no longer care what we were talking about to begin with.) Feige is a master of giving us all just enough hints without spoiling anything.

As you may have read, Feige recently sort of suggested that Netflix Marvel star Charlie Cox could appear in the MCU. It would make sense, of course. Bring him in! Bring in Jessica Jones! Bring in Luke Cage! Don't bring in Iron Fist, but do bring in Colleen Wing (now that she's done with "The Matrix: Resurrections"). Considering how many Kingpin hints we've gotten in "Hawkeye," it stands to reason that Cox as Daredevil will happen. Perhaps it's just my fervent desire to see them again, but I want to believe! (Sorry, wrong franchise.)

In the press tour for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Feige has given the world his latest round of perfect non-answers, so make of them what you will. Maybe if we all believe hard enough, it will all happen!