Jessica Henwick Had To Choose Between The Matrix Resurrections And Shang-Chi

Jessica Henwick is set to play the role of Bugs in the Warner Bros. film "The Matrix Resurrections," and she's all over the trailer. It's a role any actor would kill for, but Henwick had to choose between the highly anticipated "Matrix" film and Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings," according to Entertainment Weekly. She was up for the roles at the same time, and the site reports that both teams said she could only audition if she gave up the other one. Henwick said in the interview with EW:

"It was a red-pill/blue-pill moment for me."

Well, if that isn't the best choice to have to make! Awful as well, because if you lost one, how could you get the other back? Jessica Henwick is, of course, known for playing Nymeria Sand on "Game of Thrones" and Colleen Wing on "Iron Fist." Her fighting skills are so stunning that she really showed up poor Finn Jones in the latter. It's especially clear when they're training alongside each other with the exact same moves.