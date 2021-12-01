Jessica Henwick Had To Choose Between The Matrix Resurrections And Shang-Chi
Jessica Henwick is set to play the role of Bugs in the Warner Bros. film "The Matrix Resurrections," and she's all over the trailer. It's a role any actor would kill for, but Henwick had to choose between the highly anticipated "Matrix" film and Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings," according to Entertainment Weekly. She was up for the roles at the same time, and the site reports that both teams said she could only audition if she gave up the other one. Henwick said in the interview with EW:
"It was a red-pill/blue-pill moment for me."
Well, if that isn't the best choice to have to make! Awful as well, because if you lost one, how could you get the other back? Jessica Henwick is, of course, known for playing Nymeria Sand on "Game of Thrones" and Colleen Wing on "Iron Fist." Her fighting skills are so stunning that she really showed up poor Finn Jones in the latter. It's especially clear when they're training alongside each other with the exact same moves.
'If You Want the Truth, Neo, You're Going to Have to Follow Me'
Henwick's fighting skills are fully on display in that trailer. She brings Neo (Keanu Reeves) through a mirror, then jumps off buildings, flips over cars, and does some upside down fighting in a hallway. It's pretty spectacular. While it's too early to tell yet whether she made the right choice of taking "The Matrix: Resurrections" over "Shang-Chi," at least Henwick is getting the chance to shine in the footage we've seen so far.
It's going to be difficult to wait until "The Matrix Resurrections" hits theaters and IMAX on December 22, 2021. Theaters not safe where you are quite yet? It will also be available on HBO Max for 31 days, beginning on the same day.
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the "Aquaman" franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's "Iron Fist," "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens"), Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," TV's "Mindhunter"), Neil Patrick Harris ("Gone Girl"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's "Quantico,"), Christina Ricci (TV's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"), Telma Hopkins (TV's "Dead to Me,"), Eréndira Ibarra (series "Sense8," "Ingobernable"), Toby Onwumere (TV's "Empire"), Max Riemelt (series "Sense8"), Brian J. Smith (series "Sense8," "Treadstone"), and Jada Pinkett Smith ("Angel Has Fallen," TV's "Gotham").