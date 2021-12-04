Jon Bernthal Is Open To Returning As The Punisher, But Only If He Can 'Do It Right'

Bernthal's words about Frank Castle alone are a reason to bring him back, though he's indicated that he'll only do it if it's done the right way.

"That character, in particular, has real, real, real deep, deep meaning for me and resonance in me. He's really in my heart, man. He's really in my bones. I'm enormously protective of that character. I've said before that there's nothing in this world more important to me than my wife and my kids, and only until you understand that kind of love and understand what it really means to willingly die for somebody, and what it would be like if somebody took them from you. That's a road and a darkness and a rage that really, really scares me and brings me to places that I've worked the last 20 years to get away from.

"So I was really grateful, respectful and weary of the places where that role took me and the world in which I had to live in. That being said, that's where that character needs to be. It needs to be a level of darkness. I think if there's any let up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that's come before, and to all of the unbelievable fans of the character. This character means so much to people in the military. So like I said before, it's not about whether you do the character; it's about whether you can do it right, and I'm only interested in doing it right."