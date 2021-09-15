Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Really, Really Wants To Play The Marvel Hero Again

Fresh on the heels of "Daredevil," the second Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Netflix focused on Jessica Jones, a former superhero who has left the world of crime-fighting in the past in favor of opening her own detective agency in New York. Unfortunately, her past cannot stay in the past as she tries to overcome the trauma she still carries, including the origin of her superpowers and her supervillain ex-boyfriend, Killgrave (David Tennant).

"The Defenders" miniseries also allowed another way to enjoy the character alongside the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

The noir-esque series resonated with audiences in large part due to its exploration of post-traumatic stress, bridling the fallout of abuse, and dismantling systemic power dynamics across the gender spectrum. The stakes in "Jessica Jones" always feel high, but not in a "stop a titanic genocidal warlord from wiping out half the population" way. Instead, the series highlights the terrifying danger of everyday existence, with a superhero boost. In the world of "Jessica Jones," overcoming fear, anxiety, and learning how to live alongside your trauma is just as vital to survival as saving innocent civilians.

"Jessica Jones" meant a lot to a superhero loving audience that has only recently been able to see themselves represented on screen. It would be a gift to us all if Krysten Ritter was given the chance to resurrect Hell's Kitchen's favorite sharp-tongued detective.