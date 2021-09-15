Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Really, Really Wants To Play The Marvel Hero Again
"Jessica Jones" may not have the instant name familiarity compared to other Marvel heroes like Captain America or Spider-Man, but after three seasons of a series over at Netflix, star Krysten Ritter managed to drum up a loyal following. Fans were devastated when Netflix canceled the show citing low-ratings as justification, but few were more heartbroken than Ritter.
What Did Krysten Ritter Have to Say?
As reported in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Ritter was asked about the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she couldn't confirm if we'll be seeing Jessica Jones any time soon, she expressed a great desire to return to the character. She said:
I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of. So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.
Ritter's casting as Jessica Jones is one of the most spot-on decisions ever made in the MCU. Known primarily for her role as problematic party girl Chloe on "Don't Trust the B– in Apartment 23," she perfectly captured everything that makes Jessica Jones an all-time great. Jones is a superhero, yes, but she's also deeply flawed despite her good faith intentions. Exposed to high levels of trauma, Jones' coping mechanism is self-deprecating and sarcastic, not unlike Marvel's favorite sardonic daddy, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.
What Was Jessica Jones About?
Fresh on the heels of "Daredevil," the second Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Netflix focused on Jessica Jones, a former superhero who has left the world of crime-fighting in the past in favor of opening her own detective agency in New York. Unfortunately, her past cannot stay in the past as she tries to overcome the trauma she still carries, including the origin of her superpowers and her supervillain ex-boyfriend, Killgrave (David Tennant).
"The Defenders" miniseries also allowed another way to enjoy the character alongside the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.
The noir-esque series resonated with audiences in large part due to its exploration of post-traumatic stress, bridling the fallout of abuse, and dismantling systemic power dynamics across the gender spectrum. The stakes in "Jessica Jones" always feel high, but not in a "stop a titanic genocidal warlord from wiping out half the population" way. Instead, the series highlights the terrifying danger of everyday existence, with a superhero boost. In the world of "Jessica Jones," overcoming fear, anxiety, and learning how to live alongside your trauma is just as vital to survival as saving innocent civilians.
"Jessica Jones" meant a lot to a superhero loving audience that has only recently been able to see themselves represented on screen. It would be a gift to us all if Krysten Ritter was given the chance to resurrect Hell's Kitchen's favorite sharp-tongued detective.