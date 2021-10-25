Eternals 2: Chloe Zhao Is Ready To Direct A Sequel
Director Chloé Zhao's massive Marvel superhero blockbuster, "Eternals," hasn't even hit theaters yet, but she's already up for the idea of shooting a sequel. The Oscar-winning "Nomadland" director seems game for just about anything, really, even a "Star Wars" flick (more on that below). Just imagine the scenes she could shoot at dusk on planets with multiple suns...
"I would be back in a second."
In an interview with The Playlist, Zhao shared that she would absolutely be on board for another MCU outing, and that "Eternals 2" could definitely be a possibility:
"What I loved about making this film is that it tied so close to the origin of the MCU is also going to have a big repercussion moving MCU forward. With those two as secured, we get to play and do whatever we want and make a stand strong standalone film and leave everything on the table. I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure. So we'll see."
"Eternals" is a sort of MCU origin story of the entire universe. The movie spans thousands of years and follows the Eternals, cosmic guardians that existed long before any of our favorite spandex-wearing superheroes. The characters were created by comic titan Jack Kirby in 1976: there's Thena (Angelina Jolie), a great warrior; Sersi (Gemma Chan), a master of manipulation; Sprite (Lia McHugh), an illusionist; Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who can manipulate technology; Ajak (Salma Hayek), a healer; Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), a super-speedster; Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), a Bollywood star who can release energy blasts from his fingertips; Druig (Barry Keoghan), master of the mind; Gilgamesh (Don Lee), who is super strong, and Ikaris (Richard Madden), who is basically Superman by way of Marvel.
What About a Chloé Zhao Star Wars?
The interviewer also asked Zhao about "Star Wars," because Marvel head Kevin Feige is currently at work on one, crossing the Disney IP streams. When asked if she would ever consider directing a "Star Wars" movie, Zhao replied that she would "do anything Kevin asked [her] to do."
A Zhao-helmed "Star Wars" would be a welcome bit of diversity behind the camera in a galaxy far, far away. It doesn't have to be something as big and intense as "Eternals," either. Just imagine if she did a movie about the Witches of Dathomir, Force-sensitive women who are all believed to be descended from a single Jedi. Maybe she could test the waters with the franchise by directing an episode of the upcoming Ahsoka series. All I know is that Zhao is an incredible talent, and she should get to continue to make whatever kinds of movies she wants. If they happen to take place in a franchise near and dear to my dorky little heart, that's even better.
"Eternals" hits theaters on November 5, 2021.