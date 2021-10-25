Eternals 2: Chloe Zhao Is Ready To Direct A Sequel

In an interview with The Playlist, Zhao shared that she would absolutely be on board for another MCU outing, and that "Eternals 2" could definitely be a possibility:

"What I loved about making this film is that it tied so close to the origin of the MCU is also going to have a big repercussion moving MCU forward. With those two as secured, we get to play and do whatever we want and make a stand strong standalone film and leave everything on the table. I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure. So we'll see."

"Eternals" is a sort of MCU origin story of the entire universe. The movie spans thousands of years and follows the Eternals, cosmic guardians that existed long before any of our favorite spandex-wearing superheroes. The characters were created by comic titan Jack Kirby in 1976: there's Thena (Angelina Jolie), a great warrior; Sersi (Gemma Chan), a master of manipulation; Sprite (Lia McHugh), an illusionist; Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who can manipulate technology; Ajak (Salma Hayek), a healer; Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), a super-speedster; Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), a Bollywood star who can release energy blasts from his fingertips; Druig (Barry Keoghan), master of the mind; Gilgamesh (Don Lee), who is super strong, and Ikaris (Richard Madden), who is basically Superman by way of Marvel.