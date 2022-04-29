Influential Batman Comic Book Artist Neal Adams Has Died At 80

Neal Adams, the legendary comic book artist whose work with DC Comics helped to redefine "Batman" for a new generation, has died. The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet reporting that Adams has passed due to complications from sepsis, with his wife, Marilyn Adams, confirming the news. He was 80 years old.

Adams first started working in the comics industry in the early '60s but he was not initially successful in finding work at DC Comics. So instead, he worked in newspaper comic strips for a time, with "Ben Casey" being a notable example. He then transitioned to more mainstream comics drawing horror books such as "Curse of the Vampire." But it was in the late 1960s, when Adams first tried his hand at superheroes, that things took a turn.

Throughout the late '60s and early '70s, Adams' artwork would go on to help redefine some of the most popular characters in all of comics for both DC and Marvel, such as the "Teen Titans," "Deadman," the "X-Men," and "The Avengers." But nothing was more impactful than Adams' work on one of the most popular superheroes on the planet, Batman.