How Werewolf By Night Brings The MCU Back To Its Phase One Roots

I know, I know. Once any popular franchise has been around long enough, it's inevitable that an increasingly vocal group of cynics will show up to complain that things just aren't like they used to be. I swear, I'm on your side here! Contrary to conventional trains of thought, change is both necessary and good. No longform narrative can survive by coasting on its initial success, stubbornly clinging to what worked in the past simply because, well, it's what worked in the past. But what if, along the way, the guarantee of success has caused those in charge to lose sight of something crucial and integral to their identity?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown by leaps and bounds, starting from the most humble beginnings with "Iron Man" in 2008 before reaching the first of many crescendos with "The Avengers" in 2012. It might be tempting to look back and dismiss Phase One as quaint and reserved, featuring remarkably more reserved ambitions — Thor was originally introduced as a boring ol' extraterrestrial instead of a god, after all, and now look how far we've come — compared to the downright cosmic concepts and surreal storylines that the MCU has since embraced. But in this case, perhaps there is some truth to the idea that they're simply not making these Marvel movies (and shows) like they used to anymore.

Sometimes, it takes a bold and daring effort to shock both creatives and fans alike out of their collective malaise. "Werewolf By Night" just might be the catalyst for such an awakening, providing a long-overdue boost of imagination and inspiration to truly deliver something we've never seen in this franchise before. In the process, it can't help but remind us how singular, risky, and greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts the MCU once was during Phase One.