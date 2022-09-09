Thor: Love And Thunder Could've Featured A Cameo From Jesus Christ

In "Thor: Love and Thunder," Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster aka the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (director Taika Waititi) travel to Omnipotence City, the gathering place for deities of all pantheons. They're visiting to ask Zeus (Russell Crowe), the king of the Greek gods (and master of ceremonies), for help in their fight against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). The stands are full of figures of worship from all across the universe when they enter the arena.

We've got Zeus and his Greek pantheon including Dionysus, Athena, and Artemis. We've got the Kronan (Korg's people), a god made of rock sitting on a throne of scissors (because rock beats scissors, of course), the Egyptian and Wakandan cat goddess Bast, an Elche goddess, Quetzalcóatl from the Aztecs, and others that we're probably familiar with. There are the gods of emotion that our heroes disguise themselves as, a creature called Fur God, who is sort of a head on fuzzy feet. We even have Bao, the god of dumplings, and some Celestials standing outside, peeking through a window.

One deity we didn't see, however, is Jesus Christ. According to an interview Waititi did with BBC Radio 1 (via The Direct), he almost had a cameo.