So, What's Up With All The Incest In Rick And Morty Lately?

When anthropologists from thousands of years in the future look back at this period, they're probably going to wonder about the whole incest thing. "What the hell was happening in the late 2010s, the early 2020s?" they'll probably ask themselves. Right now, we're at a place where two of the biggest shows that air on Sunday regularly and prominently feature characters having sex (or talking about having sex) with their relatives. This past weekend, I watched an episode of "House of the Dragon" where the main character hooks up with and then marries her uncle, and then shortly after I put on the new "Rick and Morty" episode where Jerry (Chris Parnell) very nearly has sex with his own mother. What am I doing with my life? How have things come to this?

Admittedly, we can't really blame the "House of the Dragon" showrunners for what happened in last week's episode. The rascally George R. R. Martin made the choice to heavily feature incest in his fantasy series, and this show is simply staying faithful to its source material. But "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon hasn't quite escaped the internet's suspicious glare. This is an entirely original series after all; the writers have total freedom with where the stories go. So why take the stories in this direction?

On the "Rick and Morty" subreddit, the very top comment on the post-episode discussion page is: "I am now 100% certain that Dan Harmon has an incest fetish." But let's be fair to Harmon, and re-examine the evidence. Just how often does incest get prominently featured in his shows, and how much should we judge Harmon for it?