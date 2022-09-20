Rick And Morty Season 6 Reminds Us How Far Beth And Jerry Have Come

This post contains spoilers for the most recent episode of "Rick and Morty" season 6.

When it comes to weird, sex-related humor, "Rick and Morty" has never been shy. Its latest episode, "Bethic Twinstinct," takes things to another level by having Beth (Sarah Chalke) start hooking up with Space Beth. It's an act that's not cheating exactly, so much as a sort of masturbation. (Is that worse than cheating? We'll let the moral philosophers tackle that question.)

As the episode itself is happy to point out, this is a strange and uncomfortable development, one that nearly leads to divorce when Jerry (Chris Parnell) finds out about it. Beth, Space Beth, and Jerry manage to reconcile their differences, however, through a bizarre three-way that their kids can't help but overhear from downstairs.

As horrified as Rick and Summer might be at this week's resolution, one can't help feel like it was pretty wholesome overall. Not only is Beth and Jerry's marriage still intact, but they may actually have emerged from the conflict even closer than they were before. It's part of an ongoing trend in "Rick and Morty" that started season 3: the more time goes on, the more Beth and Jerry actually seem to like each other.