Rick And Morty Could Go On Forever, Say Dan Harmon And Justin Roiland

The success of "Rick and Morty" must be a breath of fresh air to Dan Harmon, considering how underappreciated his last big sitcom was in its time. "Community" may have made it to six seasons in the end, but the show's constant struggle against less-than-stellar ratings meant there was always a good chance each season would be its last.

Meanwhile, "Rick and Morty" has been a hit as it's aired, not after the fact. In 2018 it was renewed for 70 episodes, meaning the series could comfortably go into its next six or seven seasons without worrying about any sort of premature cancelation. And unlike "Community," this is a show where the characters don't age and where alternate realities exist, making it capable of going on longer than most without running out of steam. "I do believe that the adventures can go on for theoretically 1000 episodes," co-creator Dan Harmon told The Wrap in a recent interview.

"Our foundation is so broad," co-creator Justin Roiland added. "We've got the multiverse, we've got any sci-fi concept we want. There's too many ideas, so it wouldn't be for lack of content in a show like this." Although it's rare for a show to peak after season 6 (as the "Community" finale pointed out), "Rick and Morty" is in a rare position where the showrunner might actually get to pull the feat off.