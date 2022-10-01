What We Want To See In The Community Movie

Donald Glover left "Community" partway through season 5, in a move that was probably inevitable for the rising star, but still heartbreaking. In a wonderfully unpredictable send-off plot, Troy left to sail around the world in order to earn his inheritance from Pierce's (Chevy Chase) will. After a rousing and emotional game of The Floor is Lava, Troy and Abed parted ways, and the show spent its final seasons trying to rebuild some of the heart and humor it lost with Glover.

The existence of a "Community" movie has pretty much always hinged on the rapper, comedian, and "Atlanta" star's return, with McHale and others noting that the movie won't happen until Glover is on board. In 2020, the actor returned for a virtual table read of one of the show's episodes, and seeing Glover make the cast laugh again — and clearly have a good time, too — was the highlight of quarantine-era pop culture for me.

So now, if Glover is set to return, that means the #1 item on our wishlist will likely be fulfilled: a Troy and Abed reunion. The cohosts of "Troy and Abed in the Morning" are so close, they once imagined a "Human Centipede" type scenario that would conjoin them and allow them to read each others thoughts. The lore of their ultra-tight friendship is so deep and vast, it could be an article in itself. Asking for any specifics in this reunion feels like a jinx at this point, so I'll just say: please, for the love of all that is pants-peeingly funny, let's get these two comedic geniuses and on-screen besties back in the same room again.