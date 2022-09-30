The Community Movie Is Finally Officially Happening, But Two Key Cast Members May Be Missing

"Community" was simply playing the long game with "Six seasons and a movie," after all.

One of the funniest running gags in the entire comedy series — which started as an incredibly niche underdog with an almost impenetrable sense of humor and consistently low ratings, only later exploding in popularity as the years have gone by — has finally turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Today, after far too many false starts and hints and hopeful speculation, the news has been made official that "Community" will receive its very own feature film spin-off. Teased on social media by members of the cast like Joel McHale and Ken Jeong before the news officially broke, Peacock confirmed the rumors once and for all with the reveal that the long, long, long-awaited "Community" movie will debut exclusively on the streaming service.

Variety followed up with further details on the project, confirming that Peacock has ordered the movie that will bring back the original stars of our favorite Greendale Community College gang: Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Danny Pudi as the lovable and fan-favorite Abed Nadir, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang, and Jim Rash as Dean Pelton. McHale will also serve as an executive producer on the film. As of the time of publication, however, questions swirled as to whether Donald Glover (who was written out of the series once his many other career interests took precedence) and Yvette Nicole Brown would also return as Troy Barnes and Shirley Bennett, respectively.

Read on for all the details!