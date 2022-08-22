A Community Movie Is Merely A Matter Of When, According To Dan Harmon

It's been eight long years since Dan Harmon's beloved TV show, "Community," concluded its sixth season, which, per the sage words of Danny Pudi's universe-hopping character Abed, means the show should've given us a series-capping motion picture by now. Fans believed in the six-seasons-and-a-movie dream, but aside from some vague comments here and there, Harmon has yet to confirm that this bold promise will actually be fulfilled.

For a show that eked out a none-too-shabby 110 episodes while under the constant threat of cancellation, asking for anything more feels greedy. After all, series with better ratings have been axed before getting a full-season order. But since when have fans been anything approaching reasonable about anything? In the case of "Community," it was devotees' scorchingly irrational ardor that saved the series time and again. As a member of those ranks, I'm not afraid to demand that gosh-darn movie every opportunity I get.

No one understands this more acutely than Harmon — he is not one to toy with our emotions. So his comments during the press tour for the new season of "Rick and Morty" are cause for celebration.