The Latest Rick And Morty Episode Raises The Question: Is There An Evil Summer?

For all the "Rick and Morty" haters out there, we're devastated to report to you that the newest season is really good. While even the show's writers will admit that season 5 was a bit of a weird period for the animated series, the first four episodes of this latest season have been some of the show's best. With the premiere being a Rick-heavy episode, the second episode being Morty-centric and the third episode Beth-centric, it makes sense that this fourth episode, "Night Family," shines an extra light on Summer.

When the family uses a device that allows their sleep-selves to do various tasks at night, we soon find out that Night Summer is the leader of the unconscious "night family". When Rick refuses to let the family rinse their dishes to make Night Summer's job a little easier, she stages a violent rebellion that causes multiple massive explosions and ruins their neighbor's mini-garden.

Although the awake Summer is very much not in charge of the normal family, apparently there's a part of Summer's subconscious that makes her the natural leader of the night family. The less surprising revelation of the episode is that Summer resents Rick on a subconscious level, which ... yeah, that makes sense. The bigger mystery is why the rest of the family's subconsciouses don't hate Rick even more. Either way, "Night Family" has Night Summer and Day Rick going head-to-head, making for a fascinating episode that reflects on just how important Summer's become over the show's six seasons.