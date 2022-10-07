Who Is Marvel's Man-Thing From Werewolf By Night? Here's What You Need To Know

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, stranger and stranger characters from the bottomless depths of the Marvel Comics universe are going to begin appearing. At its inception in 2008, the MCU still took place in a world that struck at least a passing resemblance to our own. Sometime in 2016, however, when Scott Derrickson's "Doctor Strange" announced that magic is real, the MCU effectively left much of its connection to the real world behind. By 2022, so many extraordinary super-beings and omnipotent space deities have been introduced that nothing seems impossible anymore.

Michael Giacchino's new TV special "Werewolf by Night," now available on Disney+, takes a swing that, in earlier years, might have been considered bold for the MCU. As it so happens, monsters are real in the Marvel universe, and they have secret societies and superhero teams of their own. The title character in "Werewolf by Night," played by Gael García Bernal, is indeed a werewolf named Jack Russell who isn't so different from Lyle Talbot in George Waggner's 1941 film "The Wolf Man." Hair, fangs, full moons, the whole schmear. And, wouldn't you know it, the werewolf is old friends with a lumbering, nine-foot swamp monster named Ted. Over the course of the film, Jack Russell endeavors to free his moss-man friend from a stone labyrinth.

Ted is Dr. Ted Sallis, aka Man-Thing, a Marvel Comics character that was invented in 1971 by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, and Gray Morrow. And, like all Marvel characters, Man-Thing has a storied and colorful history worth looking into.