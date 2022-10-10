Here's Why Marvel's Werewolf By Night Has No Post-Credits Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always thinking about what comes next, sometimes very much to its own detriment. It's become a bigger issue in Phase 4 because projects seem to be more focused on setting up future films than pesky things like plot and character development. One of many reasons "Werewolf by Night" is such a refreshing change of pace is its lack of ties to the larger MCU. Don't get me wrong, I love this interconnected universe as much as the next nerd, but the downsides are becoming more glaring as the MCU continues to expand. When the storytelling becomes as inconsistent as it was between say "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," I have to wonder if this universe has become a bit too unwieldy.

One major expectation of all MCU movies is the post-credits scene. There's been at least one at the end of every film since "Iron Man" began Marvel's world domination in 2008 — with the exception of "Avengers: Endgame." These scenes are known for setting up major developments, and audiences have grown accustomed to fun hints at what's to come.

In many ways, "Werewolf by Night" returns the MCU to its Phase 1 roots, reminding fans what made this universe so exciting in the first place. However, there is no post-credits scene to be found. Of course, the Disney+ Marvel shows don't feature one for every episode, so it was unclear what would happen with this one-shot. It turns out there is a major reason why "Werewolf by Night" breaks from the tradition. So, why doesn't the Special Presentation include a post-credits scene?