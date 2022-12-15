Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Have The 'Biggest Stakes' Of The Franchise
It's the end of an era for the MCU. Although we got to have fun with the "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," it will soon be time to say goodbye to the Guardians as we know them. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will serve as the trilogy topper to James Gunn's superhero series, and could very well be the last time we see the characters that inhabit it. If the trailer is anything to go by, we are in for a very emotional trip through the galaxy. Before Gunn jumps ship full-time to DC Studios, he'll be making sure no tears are spared for the final and biggest installment of his acclaimed "Guardians" trilogy.
After helping save of all existence in the last two "Avengers" films, you'd think that the Guardians had done enough to earn a peaceful retirement. But saving the galaxy is a never-ending job, it seems. In "Vol 3.," Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the crew now have the responsibility of taking care of Knowhere, their current base of operations. Enigmatic villains, unfriendly alien creatures, and more continue to be a threat to the safety of the galaxy, but the stakes have never been higher. According to Gunn, "Vol. 3" will be the biggest entry to the franchise yet, and it's safe to say we believe him.
'This is the big one'
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has a lot of expectations to live up to. After delivering the goods with the first two movies, capping it all off with a bang is the least we'd expect out of a James Gunn-patented experience. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn discussed how "Vol. 3" has to be the defining moment for the series and its characters:
"This is the big one. This is where things really happen. This is where we get to know the truth about who these characters are, and we face the biggest stakes."
The MCU already has the reputation for crafting well-received third films — "Thor: Ragnarok," Avengers: Infinity War," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," to name a few. But if Gunn keeps his promise, which it seems like he will, "Vol. 3" could be the most emotional and satisfying ending to an MCU trilogy thus far. The journey the Guardians have found themselves on has evolved greatly over the years, and it's time for it all to culminate into something that will stick with us far beyond their departure.
One last ride
If it wasn't clear enough, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be a jam-packed final hurrah that will hopefully leave no stone unturned. The Guardians will be battling the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a ruthless scientist that was almost definitely involved in Rocket Raccoon's tragic origin. And judging by the sheer intensity Iwuji brings to the character in the trailer, he may be their most formidable opponent. But the stakes aren't just galaxy-wide. The personal journey of each titular character has been front and center since the start, and "Vol. 3" seems no different. Especially since Rocket (Bradley Cooper) will be a big part of the story. (Please don't kill him, Gunn. I beg you.)
The "Guardians" franchise has always been about family, and while the new Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is not the one we know and love, I'm sure Gunn will find a way to reunite her with the team. A new member could be joining the fold as well. The arrival of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) will probably complicate things, but perhaps there is good in Ayesha's perfect creation that will prevail. "The Holiday Special" already did some of the heavy lifting for Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), but Star-Lord's newfound connection with them should be a major factor, too. Everything points towards "Vol. 3" being the biggest installment yet, but the films have always been centered on character development above all.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.