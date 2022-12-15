Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Have The 'Biggest Stakes' Of The Franchise

It's the end of an era for the MCU. Although we got to have fun with the "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," it will soon be time to say goodbye to the Guardians as we know them. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will serve as the trilogy topper to James Gunn's superhero series, and could very well be the last time we see the characters that inhabit it. If the trailer is anything to go by, we are in for a very emotional trip through the galaxy. Before Gunn jumps ship full-time to DC Studios, he'll be making sure no tears are spared for the final and biggest installment of his acclaimed "Guardians" trilogy.

After helping save of all existence in the last two "Avengers" films, you'd think that the Guardians had done enough to earn a peaceful retirement. But saving the galaxy is a never-ending job, it seems. In "Vol 3.," Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the crew now have the responsibility of taking care of Knowhere, their current base of operations. Enigmatic villains, unfriendly alien creatures, and more continue to be a threat to the safety of the galaxy, but the stakes have never been higher. According to Gunn, "Vol. 3" will be the biggest entry to the franchise yet, and it's safe to say we believe him.