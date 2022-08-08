Avengers: Endgame Changed The Arc Of Only One Guardians Of The Galaxy Character

By the time Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reached its climax with "Avengers: Endgame," most of Earth's Mightiest Heroes were either dead, retired, or ready to ride off into the proverbial sunset. As such, Phase Four has focused heavily on the passing of the torch from one generation of superheroes to another, bringing in scrappy newcomers like Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop to fill the spots in the Avengers roster left vacant by the likes of the now-deceased Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton (who is not actually dead, but merely too old for this s***).

That trend will continue in Phase Five with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," a movie that will close the book on writer-director James Gunn's run with the biggest a-holes in the galaxy. The "Guardians" trilogy is rare among MCU properties in that it more or less represents the vision of a singular filmmaker from the scripting stage on through to post-production (which is not to erase Nicole Perlman's role as a co-writer on the first "Guardians" film, natch). That also extends to Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, and the rest of the crew's roles in other superheroes' movies, including their recent frolic across the stars with the second Strongest Avenger in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Much of the credit for that belongs to Gunn, who's been highly protective of the Guardians in the MCU, even contributing ideas to "Avengers: Infinity War" to ensure its take on the heroes was consistent with his own. In fact, according to Gunn, the Guardians' arcs have stayed consistent with his original pitch so many years ago — with one big exception.