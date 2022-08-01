James Gunn Says The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Is The Epilogue To Phase 4 Of The MCU

Leave it to James Gunn to cut through the fan speculation and just flat out lay his cards on the table. Since Kevin Feige revealed the timeline for the next two phases of the MCU, the super-obsessed fans have been pouring over it trying to read between the lines and anticipate surprises over the next couple of years. One of the wildcards in the mix is, of course, Gunn's upcoming "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" which is set to air this December on Disney+. Not much is known about it, but it has the full cast, and Gunn himself has said it's the greatest thing he's ever done.

"It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

We've been told that the "Holiday Special" is required viewing before "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," but now Gunn has clarified (via Twitter, naturally) just where this wacky holiday adventure sits in the MCU timeline thanks to Gunn's Twitter feed.

He calls the "Holiday Special" the "epilogue" of Phase 4.