James Gunn Calls The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special The 'Greatest Thing' He's Ever Done

Are you ready? Hold onto your butts, because in an interview with RadioTimes, James Gunn confessed his belief that the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is nothing less than "the greatest thing I've ever done in my life."

"It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it," Gunn continued. "We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

While it is easy to dismiss that quote as just a guy doing his job and promoting his product, you know he means it. That's because the last time he was this enthusiastic about a project, we got "Peacemaker." That show was one of the (if not the) best things Gunn has done, a series that gave us a messy bisexual hero, and a genius opening credits sequence. Gunn seems to have enjoyed "Peacemaker" so much he is sticking with DC for more TV projects.

Now, I don't know about you, but I have seen a lot of things before, so I'll need some convincing on that front. Still, Gunn has earned the benefit of the doubt. For the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," it is unlikely we will get much gore or jokes about superheroes being intimate with fish, but that doesn't take away from the beautiful promise of, say, Groot wearing a Christmas hat. But when can we expect to see this special? We don't have a specific date, but Gunn pointed out the obvious, telling RadioTimes: "[I]t's out pretty soon. You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long."