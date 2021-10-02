James Gunn Hypes A Very Special Character Debut In The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

The man who brought Howard the Duck and Cosmo the Spacedog into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now hyping another character introduction in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" — though he won't say who it is just yet. James Gunn directed the first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, hopped over to the DC universe to make "The Suicide Squad," and is set to begin filming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" later this year. He could probably do with a vacation — and, after saving the galaxy yet again, the Guardians could probably do with one too.

Fortunately they'll be getting some time off in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," an upcoming Disney+ special that's set to release during the 2022 holiday season. Gunn will write and direct the special, and when asked by a fan on Twitter if he's planning to drop in any more surprise character debuts, he offered this tantalizing tease:

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

Between "subjective," "odd," and the thousands of characters that have appeared in Marvel Comics over the last 82 years, this character could be just about anyone — and knowing Gunn, it will probably be someone unexpected. The filmmaker has previously said that the holiday special will be firmly set in official MCU canon, and "you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3." So, whichever character is introduced could end up playing a role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as well.