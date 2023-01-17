Get Ready To Cry As James Gunn Confirms Some Of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Die In Vol. 3

There's no shortage of emotional moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While a number of those instances are celebratory, there are just as many heartbreaking ones as well. Steve Rogers' goodbye to Peggy Carter in "Captain America: The First Avenger," Aunt May's demise courtesy of the Green Goblin, Angela Bassett's whole performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and basically all of "Avengers: Endgame" come to mind.

In terms of consistently hitting you right in the feels, James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series delivers each time. All you have to do is recall the quotes "We are Groot" and "He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn't your daddy," and you know exactly what I'm talking about. But as we prepare for the final chapter of the fan-favorite filmmaker's story about this lovable bunch of a-holes, Gunn recently shared that there are still some tear-inducing moments on the horizon.

Previously, before the trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" dropped in late 2022, the writer/director of these acclaimed films mentioned to Deadline that this is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians." While the possibility of major deaths loomed in the minds of True Believers, that could have meant that the team of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, Nebula, and Groot would be following different paths by the end of the third movie. However, while speaking to Empire Magazine to promote the film in their latest issue, he teased, "Some of them are not coming back."

So yeah, that's pretty clear that someone is biting the dust while remaining entirely vague, right? Now, as we get closer to this highly anticipated summer release, we can't help but wonder who we're saying goodbye to from the team.