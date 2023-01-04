Dave Bautista Liked Playing Drax, But Doesn't Want Guardians Of The Galaxy To Be His Legacy

While it may be easy to interpret Dave Bautista's comment as an ungrateful shot fired directly at his most well-known and beloved role, there's something much more interesting going on underneath. You can count me among the many who believe that his performance as Drax throughout the years (but especially in a movie like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2") is far more nuanced, subtle, and modulated than it might seem at first glance. But for someone who clearly and genuinely loves the art of performing, it makes all the sense in the world that he'd want to keep expanding his horizons and find an even more defining role that truly showcases everything he's capable of.

His "Glass Onion" director, Rian Johnson, is certainly among the high-profile names who agree. He previously sang Bautista's praises for embodying the film's toxic vlogger, going so far as to say that, "[...] I think somebody like [Paul Thomas Anderson] is going to give him a real part and is gonna look like a genius." As part of Bautista's GQ profile, M. Night Shyamalan also mentioned just how much he enjoyed the experience of working with the actor during production on "Knock at the Cabin.," explaining, "It's a revelatory thing. This anomaly of a person that looks like that and can perform at that level."

With so much mounting evidence backing up his dramatic abilities and talent, who wouldn't want to challenge themselves and work to get out from under the shadow of the Marvel machine? Now that he's freed from the constraints of the MCU, we can look forward to even more fascinating choices from Bautista in the years ahead. I, for one, can't wait to see where he goes next.