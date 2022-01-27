M. Night Shyamalan Cast Dave Bautista In Knock At The Cabin Thanks To Blade Runner 2049

If you haven't yet seen "Blade Runner 2049" or need a refresher (spoilers for "Blade Runner 2049" ahead!), Bautista plays the role of Sapper Morton, an older Nexus-8 replicant. He lives alone on a protein farm outside Los Angeles. He's quiet and smart, and a collector of books. K (Ryan Gosling) is supposed to retire him early in the film. On the protein farm is where K discovers Rachael's skeleton under a tree. It's not only an intense part of the film, but a major plot point. Sapper Morton is the one who saved Rachael's baby years beforehand.

For a small role, it was memorable, and from Shyamalan's quote, it seems like this will be the sort of quiet but powerful character he plays in "Knock at the Cabin."

What we know now is that the film is listed as coming out in February of 2023, and that (according to the interview), it was written faster than any of his other movies. The producers include Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, Steven Schneider, and Shyamalan himself.

If you have theories on what this film is going to be, make sure to send them our way @slashfilm.