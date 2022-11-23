Chris Hemsworth Wants A Radical Shift In Tone For A Potential Thor 5

Of all the major heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemworth's Thor may have had the bumpiest ride. His first two solo movies, "Thor" and "Thor: The Dark World," weren't nearly as memorable or well-received as the pre-Avengers films for Iron Man or Captain America. They weren't terrible, exactly, but they were just a little dull. The love interest Jane (Natalie Portman) wasn't particularly memorable, Loki wasn't yet developed as the beloved character he'd end up being, and the director went a little overboard with all the dutch angles.

But then "Thor: Ragnorak" came along and changed everything. It was funny, sharply written, and, most importantly, it was full of life. It was a movie that seemed happy to take full advantage of the world established throughout the past sixteen Marvel films. After the success of "Guardians of the Galaxy," Marvel seemed confident that audiences wouldn't be turned off by a movie that got too weird, that spent most of its time far away from Earth. It helped that almost every side character from the first two movies were unceremoniously dropped, a bold move that turned out for the best.

The shift in tone was not lost on Chris Hemsworth either: "You look at ['Thor'] and ['The Dark World'] they were quite similar. 'Ragnarok' and 'Love and Thunder' are similar. I think it's about reinventing it," he said in a recent interview. "I've had such a unique opportunity with 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes."