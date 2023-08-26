Every Movie Release Date Delayed Amid Hollywood's Ongoing Strikes

The success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" this summer was a sign that the box office has more or less fully recovered from the decimation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Hollywood's studios have decided to celebrate this victory by strapping themselves to a rocket like Wile E. Coyote and firing themselves directly into another crisis. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' back-to-back failure to negotiate new deals with the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA means that Hollywood has been almost completely shut down by a dual actors and writers strike, something it hasn't faced for more than 60 years.

Since the actors strike means movie stars can't promote their work or even walk the red carpet at premieres, studios are already feeling the pain at the box office. Rather than return to the negotiating table with SAG-AFTRA, however, the favored solution has been to delay upcoming movies from their planned fall and winter 2023 release dates, with others that were slated for 2024 also delayed due to the mass work stoppage. Already, this year's remaining line-up of movies is starting to look a little thin.

For the studios, it's a self-inflicted wound. For moviegoers, it's a pain in the ass. From "Dune: Part Two" to "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" here's every movie that's been delayed amid the strikes — though, as we'll explain, not all of these have been delayed because of the strikes.