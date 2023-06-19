Kraven The Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is On The Prowl

Symbiotes, living vampires — what's next for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, penguins? Well, no, that's another franchise, but the SSU is bringing Sergei Kravinoff, aka "Kraven the Hunter," to the big screen.

According to the notorious blabber-mouth Tom Holland, the Russian antihero nearly took on Holland's web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," back when that movie's plot was still in flux. Now the character is set to make his big screen debut in the upcoming "Kraven" solo film, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring in what will be the "Kick-Ass" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor's latest comic book project.

Also on board? Ariana DeBose, hot off her Oscar win for "West Side Story," along with Christopher Abbott ("Girls"), Fred Hechinger ("The White Lotus"), Alessandro Nivola ("The Many Saints of Newark"), and Russell Crowe in his third superhero role after playing Jor-El in "Man of Steel" and Zeus in last year's "Thor: Love & Thunder." Behind the camera, "A Most Violent Year" and "Triple Frontier" filmmaker J.C. Chandor is directing from a screenplay by Matt Holloway and Art Marcum ("Iron Man," "Punisher: War Zone," "Uncharted"), as well as Richard Wenk ("The Equalizer 1 & 2").

Originally set for release in January, "Kraven the Hunter" is coming to theaters this fall — and now the first trailer has arrived.