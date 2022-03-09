The Penguin Series With Colin Farrell Given Straight-To-Series Order At HBO Max

Take it easy, sweetheart!

Simply couldn't get enough of Colin Farrell's absolutely delightful take on the classic Batman villain Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, AKA the Penguin in "The Batman?" Well, consider yourself in luck. Everyone's favorite waddling, non-flying, and thoroughly Italian bird-man is coming back for more ... on the small screen. Not to be outdone by Disney's investor's call going on this afternoon (where the company just unveiled the first trailer for their "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series), Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max have just announced that they've given a straight-to-series order for a limited series under the name of "The Penguin," though that's being used as a working title and is therefore subject to change.

The series is described as a "DC drama" that "expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster 'The Batman' and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film." Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc all will serve as executive producers on the limited series, with LeFranc (known for "Chuck" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") writing and serving as the showrunner. LeFranc had this to say about the thrilling announcement:

"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman,' and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City — and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen."

Farrell, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to bless viewers with all sorts of hilarious (and probably violent) antics as he seeks to take advantage of Gotham's currently unsettled new status quo and rise through the ranks as one of the city's most feared criminals. The actor released a statement as well, saying:

"The world that Matt Reeves created for 'The Batman' is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."