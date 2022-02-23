Colin Farrell Went To Starbucks In His Penguin Make-Up For The Batman

As we've seen in the trailers for "The Batman," Colin Farrell is absolutely unrecognizable in his makeup for the role of Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. I wouldn't recognize him on the street. Honestly, I'd look though and worry that he was one of the mob guys who used to go to a restaurant I worked at in NYC.

Well, no one at Starbucks recognized him either, according to an interview with Collider. Farrell told the site that he visited the coffee chain and ordered a drink with that crazy makeup on. Not that anyone at Starbucks would have noticed anyway — I don't think any barista I've seen in the last few months has looked up at me. Farrell told the site: