Drive-Away Dolls Trailer: Ethan Coen's New Solo Film Is A Wacky Screwball Crime Comedy

Killer ensemble cast? Check. Elaborate plot involving a misunderstanding, a road trip, and some inept criminals? Check, check, and check. "Drive-Away Dolls" may be a sole venture for director Ethan Coen, but the first trailer indicates that it has plenty of the hallmarks of a classic Coen brothers movie.

Joel Coen made his solo directing debut with the somber, black-and-white Shakespeare adaptation "The Tragedy of Macbeth," while Ethan first struck out on his own with the A24 documentary feature "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind." The latter Coen brother is now back with "Drive-Away Dolls," which stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley as two friends who plan a drive to Tallahassee, but they end up accidentally taking the wrong rental car and finding a mysterious briefcase in the trunk (cue the "Pulp Fiction" homage).

Viswanathan's breakout role was in the 2018 sex comedy "Blockers," while Qualley has been steadily rising through smaller roles in movies like "The Nice Guys" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and is also set to appear in Yorgos Lanthimos' next darkly comic surrealist film, "Poor Things." The cast of "Drive-Away Dolls" also includes dad-across-the-multiverse Pedro Pascal, serial scene-stealer Colman Domingo, beloved character actor Bill Camp, "Booksmart" comic actress Beanie Feldstein, and some guy named Matt Damon. Check out the trailer below.