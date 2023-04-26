Drive-Away Dolls Footage Reaction: Ethan Coen's Solo Debut Is A Road Trip Crime Comedy [CinemaCon 2023]

Amid the big-name blockbusters being showcased at CinemaCon, there's a host of other exciting projects. /Film's Ben Pearson is at the convention in Vegas, where he's been attending exclusive screenings and footage presentations. And the latest of those is the upcoming "Drive Away Dolls," which marks Ethan Coen's first time as solo director on a project (unless you count his 2022 documentary "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind"), having helmed all his previous movies alongside his brother. Joel Coen has already ventured out on his own, directing the surreal masterpiece that was 2021's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Now, it's Ethan's turn, and the movie is shaping up to be a top awards contender.

Co-wrote and co-produced with his wife Tricia Cooke, Ethan Coen's crime comedy, according to the official synopsis, follows an "uninhibited free spirit" by the name of Jamie, who ventures out on a road trip with her uptight friend Marian. The pair will be portrayed by Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan. As the friend duo travel to Tallahassee, they encounter a "group of inept criminals" and the carefree nature of the trip quickly disintegrates.

Alongside Qualley and Viswanathan, the cast also includes Beanie Feldstein, Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Bill Camp, making for a stellar cast that's sure to help the film's awards chances. Not that Ethan Coen necessarily needed the help. Thanks to Focus Features' CinemaCon presentation, we've now had our first glimpse at footage from "Drive Away Dolls," and it's looking like the director has done just fine without his brother.