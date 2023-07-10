Across The Spider-Verse Swings Past Guardians 3 As The Biggest Summer Hit At The Domestic Box Office

In a summer where several high-profile franchise films have fallen well short of expectations, we get to talk about a couple of movies that have done very well. In this case, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which has far exceeded any and all expectations. The sequel now ranks as the biggest hit of the summer at the domestic box office, overtaking "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, this is really a situation where we don't have to knock one down to raise the other, as both of these movies have truly done big business.

Over the weekend, "Across the Spider-Verse" added another $8 million in its sixth weekend in theaters domestically. That gives it a new total of $357.64 million in North America, compared to the $357.57 million put up by "Guardians 3," per Box Office Mojo. That makes Spidey's latest big screen adventure the biggest hit of the summer in the U.S. The only movie to make more domestically in 2023 was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which sits at $573.7 million. So it's not even really all that close.

Worldwide, the picture changes a bit. To date, James Gunn's finale to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy has earned $839.8 million worldwide, making it the second-largest global grosser behind "Mario" ($1.34 billion). Meanwhile, "Spider-Verse" sits in fourth place with $642.2 million worldwide, just behind "Fast X" ($702.9). That said, it would not be remotely surprising if Spider-Man swings past the latest "Fast and Furious" movie in the coming weeks to take the number three spot, as the film has held incredibly well week-to-week since it debuted in early June to more than $120 million. So it's been going quite well for Sony with the animated superhero sequel.