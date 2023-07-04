Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Cost Almost $300 Million Before Marketing

It's no secret that blockbuster comic book movies are not cheap to make. But things have really started to escalate in that department, particularly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only movie post-"Avengers: Endgame" to have a production budget of less than $200 million was "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($150 million), for example. But it turns out that one of Marvel Studios' biggest hits in recent memory, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," was actually far more expensive than anyone imagined.

According to a recent report from Forbes, director Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange" sequel actually cost a great deal more than its originally reported $200 million budget. To be clear, $200 million is still an incredibly expensive movie. Thanks to recently disclosed financial statements covering the film's production in the U.K., it was revealed that the actual budget was damn near an eye-melting $300 million. As per the report:

During the year [2022], $135.3 million (£106.5 million) was spent on making the movie with the majority of it going on post-production. When this is combined with the $213.7 million that had already been incurred during pre-production and filming it gives the movie total costs of $349 million. It was reimbursed a total of $54.5 million (£42.9 million) bringing the net production cost of the picture to $294.5 million.

Disney had set up a company named Supreme Works Productions 2 in the U.K. for the film, and that same company was reimbursed the $54.5 million as part of the country's tax incentive program to lure film productions there. Even with that reimbursement, this now ranks as the most expensive, non-"Avengers" film in the history of the MCU by a considerable margin. In fairness, though, "Multiverse of Madness" had to contend with an awful lot on its way to the big screen.