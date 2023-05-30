The Little Mermaid Made A Big Splash At The Domestic Box Office, But It's Drowning Overseas

Memorial Day weekend tends to be a big one for the box office, with "Top Gun: Maverick" absolutely shattering records over that coveted spot on the calendar last year. Disney decided to get in on the good this year with the much-discussed live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." On the one hand, things panned out quite well, with the film doing exceedingly well with audiences in North America. On the other hand, the film has struggled mightily to gain a sizable audience overseas, especially compared to other recent Disney remakes, which could spell trouble. Let's dive into the numbers, shall we?

Director Rob Marshall's "The Little Mermaid" washed ashore with $95.4 million domestically, easily taking the top spot away from "Fast X," per The Numbers. When accounting for the Monday holiday, the film's total grew to $117.5 million. That makes it the fifth-biggest Memorial Day opening ever. Seems great, right? If the overseas numbers matched it, Disney would have reason to pop the champagne. Unfortunately, that's not the world we live in.

The film, which stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, took in just $68.3 million internationally from more than 50 markets. That is an exceptionally rough start. With a $185.8 million global opening, the remake is pacing well behind "Beauty and the Beast" ($350 million global debut/$1.26 billion finish) and "Aladdin" ($207.1 million global debut/$1.05 billion finish). That's to say, international audiences simply aren't responding to this new take on Disney's 1989 animated classic with the same level of interest as the studio's other recent remakes.