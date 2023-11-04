Thor: The Dark World Was A Box Office Hit That Also Set A Low Bar For The MCU

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Released in 2011, "Thor" was a key part of proving that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could work conceptually. Without the rights to characters like Spider-Man or the X-Men, Marvel Studios needed to prove that heroes that had less clout with the general public could still lead successful cinematic adventures. Thanks in no small part to Chris Hemsworth's very likable portrayal of the God of Thunder, the film was a rare success for the fantasy genre (albeit disguised as a superhero film), earning $449 million globally. Thor would then go on to become a big part of 2012's "The Avengers," which was an even bigger, record-breaking success.

By that point, the MCU had more than proven its concept. These disparate franchises that existed in the same universe had captured the imagination of moviegoers the world over. It was time for Kevin Feige and his crew at Marvel Studios to move onto something bigger: Phase 2. But bigger doesn't always mean better. Such was the case with 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," the first solo sequel for Hemsworth, which, a full decade later, is still regarded as one of the least impressive MCU films to date.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the 10th anniversary of "The Dark World," we're looking back at the film, how it came to be, how a rushed production timeline made things pretty messy, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?