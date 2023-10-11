Here's What Went Wrong With Marvel's Secret Invasion

Look, despite the title, it's not exactly a mystery that Marvel's "Secret Invasion" all but crashed and burned upon release on Disney+ earlier this year. I would know, since I had to recap those episodes on a weekly basis! By far the most critically-savaged streaming series that the studio has ever released (not to mention a finale that somehow reached even lower lows), even the most diehard fans felt thrown off by a haphazard and aimless plot that meandered its way towards an anticlimactic ending, a head-scratching adaptation of a seminal comic book storyline, and the pervasive feeling that Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir were wasting their talents week in and week out. Oh, and of course, there was also the visual of Clarke's stubby Drax arm that instantly became a meme. It was a lot, folks.

What we didn't realize at the time, however, was just how deeply ingrained all those issues really were. It's easy to chalk up every bad choice in "Secret Invasion" to nothing more than poor writing, but that doesn't quite get to the root of what went wrong. According to a new report taking aim at Marvel's recent issues in the streaming space, much of it comes down to some serious behind-the-scenes tension.

The Hollywood Reporter just published some eye-opening details concerning the status of Marvel's suddenly in-flux "Daredevil" series, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. The article sheds more light on the mess that was "Secret Invasion," and as it turns out, those rumors of reshoots and writer shakeups (which we previously covered here) were more than just rumors. Between an abrupt firing and hiring a new head writer, COVID-related scheduling issues, and a series of power struggles for creative control, "Secret Invasion" may have been doomed from the start.